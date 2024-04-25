Resilience shines: Pomonal community raises $11,600 for bushfire recovery

So many times, the residents of Pomonal have had to take stock of the devastation their town suffered in the February fires.
With the characteristic resilience of their tight-knit community, they continue to band together and raised more than $11,600 at the April 21 fundraiser 'Take a Breath'.
Barney's Bar and Bistro owners and event organisers Colin and Suzie Macaffer about 650 attended the event featuring about six hours of live music, meals and drinks.
"The successful event was a testament to our community's spirit," Mr Macaffer said.
"About 650 people attended and contributed through entry fees, auctions, raffles, and donations.
"Residents of Pomonal had free entry, meals, and drinks because the day was for them to Take a Breath."
A face painter kept the children happy, and an amazing amount of money was raised through entry, donations and an auction.
A resident who lost their home won the first prize in the raffle, a portable carport valued at $3500.
"This event is a testament to the collective spirit of our community," Mr Macaffer said.
"It's not just me or us, but many people coming together to arrange this and other fundraisers we've been holding."
Since the February 13 bushfires, Mr Macaffer has championed a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $145,000. The money raised on Sunday will be added to that pool.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pomonal-bushfire-recovery.
