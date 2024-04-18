Big signings, tough departures headline massive 2024 Mininera season

The off-season of the Mininera & District provided plenty of action, with several key signings and departures creating plenty of exciting storylines in 2024.
The season officially starts on Saturday, April 20, with six games taking place around the region.
There's 100 reasons for the Hawks to be fired up this season with the reigning premiers celebrating its centenary in 2024.
The highlights continue on the field, with Newlyn goal kicker Marcus Darmody joining the club.
A century goalkicker in the Central Highlands Football League, Darmody could line up alongside Ash Munari, a former Carisbrook premiership player.
Ironically, 2023 premiership player Kieran Collins joined Newlyn during the off season, signing on as an assistant coach.
Ex-VFL midfield Hayden Walters joins the club via Dimboola.
The Eagles lost 2022 premiership winning captain and two-time WJ Lewis Medal winner Jayden Wright during the off season.
The versatile footballer joined Lake Wendouree in the Ballarat Football League.
However, club president Josh Taurau said coaches Mitchell Laundry and Tom Taurau added several key players the summer.
"[Mitch and Tom] have been busy recruiting over the off season, welcoming to the nest Sam Summers, Luke Walker, Scott Cocking, Tom Cousins to name a few.
"Everyone around the club are feeling positive and are eager to get out on the field."
A trio of players from the Geelong District Football League joined the Lions dens during the off season.
Highly regarded midfielder Blake Hutchinson from Inverleigh Football Club headlines the signings, while Beau McNamara and Nick Costello from Bell Post Hill Football Club showcase the club's new recruits.
Hard-nosed midfielder Adam Bennett is a Puma in 2024, joining via Echuca. He will look to link up with recruit Shelden Bourk, a ball winner via Apollo Bay.
Bailee Turner and Ryan Heard moved to the club during the off season after winning a reserves premiership with the Rats in 2023.
Rising goal-kicker Zach Burgess joined Dunkeld after time with the Hamilton Kangaroos in the Hampden League.
Meanwhile, former Panmure premiership player Ben Meade joins ex-South Rovers duo Sam Hodgins and Jaxen Dalton at Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
Former Stawell Gift finalist Mason Keast is a Bulldog in 2024 after joining the SMW Rovers during the off season.
