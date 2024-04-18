The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Commitment and skill win out for young Ararat's Go-Karter

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat's Jayden Linsley, Champion go-cart racer. Picture supplied
Ararat's Jayden Linsley, Champion go-cart racer. Picture supplied

Go-Kart enthusiast sixteen-year-old Ayden Linsley from Ararat is now the fourth fastest driver to compete this year on the Karting Madness track at Braybrook since he recorded a 34.708 kph lap in the recent Summer League Grand Final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.