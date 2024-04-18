Ararat Eagles secure Dane Swan for Anzac Day clash at Alexandra Oval

The Ararat Eagles have pulled off what could be called the recruit of the season, with Collingwood folk hero Dane Swan joining the nest for one game.
Club president Josh Taurau said the Brownlow medallist and Premiership player will don the blue and white on Saturday, April 27, during the annual Anzac day clash against Great Western at Alexandra Oval.
"Not only is this game great for the teams involved but for the community and the league itself," Taurau said.
"It will be a good experience to have someone of his excellence for the boys to learn from.
"We also know there's a large percentage of Collingwood supporters in the community which will expectantly draw a crowd for the day and night."
Taurau said a sportsmens' night would follow the game with Swan and Ricky Nixon detailing their lives inside and outside of football.
To book, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1197966.
Swan recently played for Tyrendarra in the South West District Football Netball League on April 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.