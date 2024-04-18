Central, historical and unique two level home in Ararat

This two level home is in the heart of town.
This large period home is full of wonderful features such as pressed metal ceilings, a classic stairwell, balustrade and timber fretwork, and an open fireplace (plus gas heating).
Upstairs has a study nook and three bedrooms with the main having built-in robes and an ensuite.
Downstairs has more bedrooms, the family bathroom, a lounge, the dining room and a kitchen with gas cooking and a dishwasher.
Outside has side and rear lane access, a double carport, two single carports, a storage shed, two storage rooms, a paved area, two large palm trees and more.
