Disaster Relief Australia, council assists fire-affected Pomonal community

Disaster Relief Australia arrived in Pomonal to help the fire-affected community with recovery.
The organisation began Operation Wettenhall at the request of Emergency Recovery Victoria to assist Ararat Rural Council.
The veteran-led not-for-profit has a team of 25 volunteers in the township to assist with clean up after bushfires swept through the area in February.
Chief executive Geoff Evans said the organisation was one of few that could assist with the work required.
"Whether cyclone, flood, storm or bushfire, our volunteers are equipped to step up when required," he said. "We are honoured to serve the communities of Western Victoria with this important recovery work."
The fire recovery operation is named in honour of Pilot Officer Wettenhall, who was born in Pomonal on March 5, 1911.
Volunteers will be based in Ararat to help residents with various clean up tasks including chainsaw, sifting and the removal of bushfire debris.
Residents who require assistance with bushfire recovery should request assistance through ERV's recovery hotline on 1800 560 760 or register online.
Meanwhile, the Ararat Rural City Council has cemented its commitment to the fire-affected residents of Pomonal by providing direct access its development and regulation manager.
Rob Fillisch will be based at the Pomonal Community Hall two days a week to provide enhanced services to residents regarding planning issues.
Council Chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the initiative aims to make it easier for residents to seek guidance and assistance during the difficult period.
"We are committed to being here for the long term recovery process and ensuring that the planning and re-building process is as smooth and accessible as possible for our community," he said.
"We encourage residents to take advantage of these drop-in sessions and share any concerns or queries they may have.
"Our goal is to provide timely assistance and support to all residents as they recover and are always accessible."
Mr Fillisch will be available for drop-in sessions at convenient times, allowing residents to discuss their concerns and queries without prior appointments.
