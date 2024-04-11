The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Disaster Relief Australia, council assists fire-affected Pomonal community

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Disaster Relief Australia arrived in Pomonal to help the fire-affected community with recovery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.