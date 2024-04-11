Long-time mates secure win after teaming up for the first time

A decision to team up on the lawn bowls green for the first time paid off for two long-time mates.
Chalambar's Chris Young and Sebastopol's Greg Brown won the Warrnambool Autumn Classic pairs on Wednesday, April 10.
They have known each other for decades after meeting through bowls circles.
Brown said it seemed a logical choice to combine their skillsets and set their eyes on the $4000 prize cheque.
"I am coming up 53 and I met him when I was 17 and this is the first time we've actually played together and we're playing together again in about a month's time (at Dunkeld) too," he said.
"This format is two-bowl pairs and we're renowned as good draw bowlers and that's what you need in two-bowl pairs, you need to get them close, whether it's your lead or if your lead doesn't, your skip needs to."
Young, 64, and Brown made a strong impression across the three-day competition, winning six and drawing two of their preliminary matches before celebrating quarter-final, semi-final and grand final triumphs.
"I have been down here many times to play in previous tournaments but Greg rang me and said 'do you want come and have a game of bowls? I'll lead and you can skip' and I said 'righto, we're in'," Young said.
"Greg has been doing pretty well of late and I suppose I have been doing pretty well of late and he decided we might go all right and it's turned out all right.
"We had three good wins today because Greg played awesome bowls."
They won the final with two ends to spare and enjoyed their debut as a team.
"There was a bit of banter, (it was) nothing too serious," Young said.
The Warrnambool tournament finishes on Saturday, April 13 with the fours final.
