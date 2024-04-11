Lifestyle property Chalambar Park offers luxury and convenience

Chalambar Park is an exceptional lifestyle property.
It's on about three acres across the road from Chalambar Golf and Bowls Club, 2.9km from the CBD.
The double brick home has pitched ceilings, square-set cornices and floor-to-ceiling picture windows with views of the bushland and gardens.
There are two expansive living areas, each adorned with wood heaters and a reverse-cycle split-system. There's a also renovated kitchen with timber benchtops, and the main bedroom has a walk-through robe and a modern ensuite with a claw-foot bath.
Other features include a north-facing entertaining deck, a fenced paddock with a dam and jetty, a 15x7.5m shed with a 12x6m four-bay carport, a 6kW solar system, and more.
