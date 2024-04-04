Jim Leithhead's massive car-themed Good Friday Appeal surpasses $55,000

Regional Victoria raised $5,261,913 through this year's Good Friday Appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, with Horsham leading the way for the Wimmera and Grampians.
While Horsham raised $73,188 for this year's appeal, Pomonal also showed off its generosity with a total contribution of $59,381, with Jim Leithhead's collection of classic Lincolns proving a fundraising success.
Mr Leithhead said he was rapt to see a constant stream of people flowing through the displays.
"We had a lot of cars at this year's show and shine," he said.
"It just helps attract people. It gives them something to look at throughout the day as well as my cars."
While the final total is still being finalised, Mr Leithhead said the amount raised on Good Friday was about $55,000, of which $5000 went straight to the Pomonal CFA.
Ararat ($40,472) and Stawell ($35,146) were the region's next top donators. In total, the region contributed $398,162 to the Good Friday Appeals record total of $23,368,724.
Good Friday Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan said the organisation is thankful for the support received from across regional Victoria each year.
"Thank you to all of the regional communities who have donated their time and money to support the Appeal in raising funds so The Royal Children's Hospital, and now six key regional health services across the state, can continue to grow and be at the forefront of paediatric care to help sick kids."
