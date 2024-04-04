Ararat's Jamie Lee Burton joins Victorian Country Diversity All-Stars squad

Ararat's Jamie Lee Burton is poised to take the next step in her footballing journey after being selected into the Victorian Country Diversity All-Stars.
The team will take on the Vic Metro side on Wednesday, April 10, at the Trevor Barker Oval in Sandringham.
Burton was honoured to be one of four female players selected from the 2024 Great Western Victoria Rebels squad.
"I felt very happy because I get to continue playing the game that I love and I have worked hard to get to where I am," she said.
Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the day is an opportunity for younger players to showcase their talent, learn new skills and forge new relationships within the pathway program.
"The diversity All Stars has been picked by the regions, and it is based on players from diverse or Indigenous backgrounds who come together and play under the country and Vic Metro banner for the day.
"They are selected from the competition's country team: Bendigo Pioneers, GWC Rebels, Dandenong Stingrays, Geelong Falcons and Murray Bushrangers."
Burton said while preseason with the Rebels under 16 squad was grueling, she looks forward to reaping the benefits beyond the April 10 game.
"I would love to continue to better my skills and hopefully take out a grand final with my local club, the Ballarat Storm," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.