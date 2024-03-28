'One everyone wants to win' Warriors, Rats set for Good Friday battle

Two new sets of coaches will be on the sideline when Stawell and Ararat open the 2024 WFNL season at North Park on Friday, March 29.
Jemma Clarkson and Rachel Wood will feature on the court for the Warriors, whilst Sally Noble has returned to Alexandra Oval.
The annual Good Friday clash is always a season highlight for Clarkson and Wood.
"It's always one you want to win. It's nice to win against the rival club just down the highway," Clarkson said.
"You obviously want to win the first game of the season. And it's always nice to beat Ararat. To get the Perc Bushby Cup is what we're aiming for as a club as well."
The Warriors have a settled squad entering the season and aim to return to the finals in late August.
Lisa Considine and Lauren Homden form a strong partnership in the defensive ring, whilst Wood and Clarkson will predominantly through the mid-court.
Meanwhile, Dakota Cosson and Ebony Summers will continue in the attacking ring.
Noble is looking forward to seeing her players on the court for the first time.
"I'm pretty excited about it. Going into that first game, I'll be able to actually see how the girls play, put it into fruition of what we've been doing at training," Noble said.
The Rats will be hoping for a similar result to last year's match, as they defeated Stawell 35-27.
Laney McLoughlan will play an important role in the attacking ring, whilst Jesse Bligh connects both ends of the court well in the mid-court.
Friday, March 29. North Park, Stawell
13 and under - 9:00 am.
15 and under - 10:00 am.
17 and under - 11:00 am.
A Grade - 12:15 pm.
B Grade - 1:30 pm.
C Grade - 2:45 pm.
C Reserve - 3:45 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.