Unlocked homes are an invitation for thieves, wise up and lock up

Police offer some timely safety advice; if you plan on hopping off for an Easter holiday this long weekend, pack the chocolate eggs and hot cross buns,
Police have given the Easter Bunny clearance to deliver around the Wimmera this weekend, but they urge travellers to make sure they lock up before the leave home.
To discourage any unwelcome visitors while you're away, and we don't mean Easter Bunny, of course, but do remember the following:-
Before you leave, lock all windows and doors of your home and/or our buildings, and lock cars or any vehicles left in driveways or on the property.
Make sure bins are included. It means you're away from home to bring them in, which is a tip-off for the opportunist. So bring in your bins or get someone else to do it for you.
Get someone to collect any mail, newspapers, or magazines from the curb and your letterbox.
Set up your own neighborhood watch program and ask your friends, family, or neighbours to keep an eye on your place. and let you know if they see anything suspicious,
Consider installing timed smart lights, CCTV cameras, or an alarm system. These are all more affordable than they once were and are a wise approach to safety.
A security system can send everything happening at your place to your phone as it happens.
Imagine that, tipping off the police without interrupting your holiday.
You can also register your absence from home online to inform the police you'll be away.
Police use this information to contact you or your emergency contact should there be an incident at your home while you're away.
To let police know you'll be away, complete a form online https://go.vic.gov.au/41qaCfR
