Warriors, Rats to open 2024 WFNL season with annual Good Friday clash

The Wimmera Football Netball League season officially begins on Friday, March 29, as local rivals Stawell and Ararat contest the season's opening matches.
The annual Good Friday clash will see the two clubs compete for the Perc Bushby Cup, which is decided on an aggregate system.
Four points are awarded for a win and two for a loss across the five football and seven netball matches.
This season sees the introduction of the under-12 football competition.
In 2023, the Warriors won the cup 30-28 in wet and windy conditions at Alexandra Oval.
On the field, Ararat co-coach Tom Williamson is looking forward to getting his side's premiership defence underway.
"It's a massive rivalry for us. So we pencil that one in every year; it's almost a motivator for us all pre-season, Williamson said.
"We know we've got this big game straight off the bat. So everyone's raring to go, and we can't wait to get down there to Stawell and crack into it."
Despite having the better of the Warriors in recent meetings, Williamson is prepared for the challenge Tom Eckel's side will bring.
The Rats claimed 41 and 62-point victories in 2023.
"Tom is a well-matured senior footy player, so no doubt he will have them cherry ripe and raring to go. We're expecting some strong opposition," Williamson said.
For Warriors coach Eckel, he is looking forward to the test of facing the reigning premiers in the season's opening game.
"They're the benchmark; that's who we are all trying to catch," Eckel said.
"There is no better playing the reigning premier straight up just to see where you're at with it. So I think it'd be a pretty good contest."
"Hopefully, a lot of people will get down to watch; I think it will be a great day."
Stawell will have several new faces when it runs out onto North Park.
Former league-leading goalkicker Cody Driscoll returns to the club and will partner Mitch Thorp in the forward 50, while the club also welcomes Mitchel Taylor from Waratah in the NTFL.
After a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign, the Warriors will look to get 2024 off to a strong start against their local rivals.
Friday, March 29, North Park, Stawell
Under 12's - 8.30 am.
Under 14's - 9:20 am.
Under 17's - 10:40 am.
Reserves - 12:30 pm.
Seniors - 2:20 pm.
