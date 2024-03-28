East Grampians Health Murray to Moyne team raising funds for mattresses

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators will embark on the gruelling 520-kilometre Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay on Saturday, April 6.
This year, for the first time, the team will be riding a new route, from Echuca to Port Fairy, with a team of 10 riders as well as volunteer bus drivers and support crew.
"Our riders have been training for months and are looking forward to the challenge of the new route," EGHS community liaison officer Jodie Holwell said.
"It's a long and at times challenging ride, but our team supports one another and looks forward to the ride and camaraderie."
This year the team is aiming to raise funds towards the purchase of two specialist Hillrom Accella therapy mattresses, which prevent and treat pressure injuries in adult patients.
These mattresses will be of great benefit to patients, with real-time pressure adjustment, controlled by the internal immersion sensor, which adjusts cushion pressures according to patient size, shape, weight or position in the bed, without caregiver intervention.
The team has run several smaller fundraisers this year, including the Ararat Market, the popular raffle, and Trivia Night.
Riders are seeking sponsorship and businesses are welcome to make a donation to the team by contacting Jodie Holwell at jodie.holwell@eghs.net.au or donating online at https:/eghs.net.au/donations
"We are proud of the time and energy that our riders, including EGHS staff and community members, put in to prepare for and participate in this annual event," Said EGHS chief executive Nick Bush.
"They are great ambassadors for our health service and Ararat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.