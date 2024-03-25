A gourmet girl's guide to eating & exploring Melbourne

From food trucks to high end delicacies, here's a list to get you started. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's no secret that Melbourne is a paradise for both foodie tourists and locals. Whether you're sitting down for a fine dining experience, grabbing your morning latte, exploring the markets or hunting down the best beef jerky in Melbourne, there's something to suit every palette.



The CBD is a mecca for deliciously diverse eats, but the city's appreciation for good food extends out into the suburbs too. It would be near impossible to choose only a few must-dos when it comes to Melbourne's food scene, but we've rounded up a selection to cover your bases, from food trucks to high end delicacies, here's a list to get you started.

1. Hot jam doughnuts, Queen Victoria Market

The Queen Victoria Market is a Melbourne landmark worth visiting whether you're a local doing your weekly food shop or a visitor looking for a taste of the city (literally). Once you've worked your way through the busy market aisles, it's only right that you reward yourself with a sweet treat.



You can't miss American Doughnut Kitchen's iconic spot on Queen Street, where you can pick up a hot jam doughnut, or five (because you won't want to stop at just one).

2. Tofu banh mi, Vy Vy Bakery

Melbourne's suburbs are blessed with some of the best banh mi businesses, and Vy Vy Bakery in Reservoir is no exception. A small but mighty bakery only a few minutes from Reservoir station, it's worth the trip no matter where in Melbourne you're coming from. The tofu banh mi is a vegetarian's dream, but they serve up all the classics, including crispy pork and BBQ chicken. There's just something about the combination of fresh bread and simple but quality fillings.

3. Spicy rigatoni vodka, Pepe's Italian & Liquor

If you're in the mood for pasta with a bit of ambience (who isn't?) then look no further than Pepe's Italian & Liquor. The spicy rigatoni vodka features a tomato-based sauce, with a dash of vodka and a bit of a kick. Don't let the name scare you, you can't taste the vodka and the spice isn't too intense, it all comes together to create a unique, creamy and delicious pasta. Featuring an impressive bar and cosy courtyard seating, you're almost guaranteed to be raving to your friends about this one.

4. Hazelnut & chocolate crescent, Drom Bakery

This artisan bakery is tucked away in Bayswater's industrial area, but once you find it you won't want to leave. Most menu items are only available until they sell out each day so the earlier you can get there, the better. Drom offers everything from classic breakfast sandwiches to gourmet croissants, scrolls and twists. If you're in the mood for something sweet, try the hazelnut and chocolate crescent: a delicious croissant filled with chunky hazelnut and chocolate.

5. Dim Sims, South Melbourne Market

Another Melbourne institution; you can't call yourself a local until you've had South Melbourne Dim Sims. These huge dimmies have been sold from their original South Melbourne Market storefront for over 70 years and garner a line worth your time every weekend. If you can't make it to South Melbourne, they now have three other locations at the Emporium in Melbourne's CBD, the Queen Victoria Market and Preston Market. Steamed or fried, they're sure to be some of the best you've ever had.

6. Tiramis iced coffee, Aperitivo Bar Ristorante

Nothing brings Melbourne together quite like good coffee. Melbournians pride themselves on their hole-in-the-wall cafes and independent roasters, it's a culture that almost the entire city gets behind. With incredible coffee on almost every street corner, it can be hard for cafes to make a splash, but when you're serving up tiramis iced coffee, heads are going to turn. Aperitivo Bar, located on Melbourne's most Italian strip, Lygon Street, is turning heads with not only their tiramis brew, but also a creme brulee version. Both come with the option to customise your dessert-infused caffeine fix with matcha, chocolate, chai, or the classic long black. Whether you're replacing your morning latte or popping in for an afternoon pick-me-up, these iced coffees are true representations of Melbourne coffee and food culture.

7. Spiced beef tartare, Yakimono

Of course, Melbourne does fine dining well, but what it does even better is fine dining with a twist, and that's exactly what Yakimono is. A meal at Yakimono is an experience, it takes all the careful curation and expertise of a fine dining venue and injects it with a truly Melbourne edge, made complete with bright neon lights and music to match.



The venue is one thing, but the menu is an incredible selection of modern Japanese-inspired food and drinks. The spiced beef tartare is a stand-out - pair it with any one of their delicious cocktails for a unique and delicious dining experience.