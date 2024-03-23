Family ties sees Noble return to the Rats ahead of the 2024 WFNL season

It has been over 30 years since she last represented the club, but Sally Noble has returned to the Rats as A Grade netball coach for the 2024 WFNL season.
Her family has long been associated with the club. Her father, Andy, was a long-time football club president, and her siblings played both football and netball.
Now, Noble has the task of pushing the Rats back into finals.
"'I've really been welcomed back, so that's an awesome thing," Noble said.
"It has been nostalgic coming back, but it's what I know. It's where I love coming back to."
Noble has been impressed with how the largely young squad has trained in the pre-season.
"The girls have trained really well. We've got a good A and B group [coached by Mon Scott]; the attacking end is very impressive," she said.
Shooters Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea impressed last season.
McLoughlan finished with 434 goals, whilst Shea added 187.
Genevieve Bush and Georgie Peel also spent time in the attacking ring.
Alongside the young talent, players such as Julia Harricks, Jesse Bligh and Bella Westbrook add to the squad.
"The seasoned girls have obviously played A Grade the past few seasons, so they know what they're doing," Noble said.
"They'll be able to model these [younger] girls and give them guidance along the way."
With the Good Friday clash with Stawell being earlier than usual, Ararat will have practice games before round one on Saturday, April 20.
The Rats will face the Central Highlands' Bungaree and the Ararat Eagles.
"[The focus will be] building the confidence as a team, just trying to improve on what they did last year because it is a young team," she said.
"I know there's a couple of seasoned girls in there, but it's that confidence in bonding."
"So if we can get that up and everything that we have been doing in training, and focusing on just wanting that ball."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.