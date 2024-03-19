Career opportunities at Hopkins Correctional Centre explored at expo

Hopkins Correctional Centre hosted an in-prison careers expo to attract potential regional recruits on Wednesday, March 13.
The Hopkins Correctional Centre Employment Expo is an event held regularly by the prison.
It gives people the opportunity to go behind the wall of an operational prison and speak with prison officers and other prison staff.
Hopkins Correctional Centre spokesperson said the operation is always looking for new people who want to make a positive difference in their community to join our team.
"Our employment expo is a great opportunity for people to come along and find out what it's like working at a prison," they said.
"A career as a prison officer exposes you to so many different opportunities, and no day is ever the same.
"You don't need to have any previous training or qualifications to be a prison officer - we're looking for people with life experience, not university degrees.
"Whether you've worked in a café, on the tools or at a desk job, if you have good communication skills and a desire to create positive change in people's lives, this could be the perfect job for you.
"Those are the key takeaways we hope attendees gained from the expo."
For more information, visit https://www.justice.vic.gov.au/careerexpo.
