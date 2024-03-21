A home that's perfect for the avid entertainer

This spacious and well-designed family home is on a generous 1033 square metre lot in the highly sought-after West End area.
All bedrooms have a built-in robe, and the main bedroom features a walk-through robe and an ensuite.
The living area features a separate lounge room and rumpus room, both opening up to the undercover entertaining area complete with drop-down blinds.
The kitchen has a dishwasher, a gas cooktop, an island bench with stone top, and an adjoining dining area.
The home also has ducted gas heating, a wood heater, evaporative cooling, a 6kw solar system, ceiling fans, a double garage with remote doors, and there's a separate shed with power.
