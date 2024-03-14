Elegance and modern comfort

This meticulously maintained brick veneer home has a range of well-appointed features.
There's a large open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, and at the back is an amazing all-weather entertainment area with cupboards, an inbuilt barbecue and rangehood, and large clear screen sun blinds.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in robe, and three more bedrooms have built-in robes. There's also a study and an additional rumpus.
The home also has a very long list of other features and it's in a convenient location.
