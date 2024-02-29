From the Sulky: action under lights at the Ararat Harness Racing Club

Kyvalley Hotspur (9) will start from a 10m handicap in the Ararat Trotting Cup but he boasts very strong form and he usually begins quickly. He won the Cobram Cup, was placed in both the Derby Royale FFA and the Cranbourne Cup then finished fifth in the Terang Cup, where he had no luck whatsoever after being left stranded without cover for the entire trip. Mercenary (4) appeared to have his chance after leading at Melton last week but he only went down narrowly and his effort for second in the Hamilton Cup last month was fantastic so he is worth another chance. Keayang Xena (5) bounced to the front, took cover and ended up being three back on the markers when a handy third in the Terang Cup. Strong chance if she is able to show the same speed at the start. Valerie Lane (3) settled worse than midfield, came out three wide from the 700m when fourth in the Breed for Speed Silver Final. Boasts a fine record from the standing start so she is worth a ticket each way along with Double Helix (7) which led throughout to win the Echuca Cup two starts ago.