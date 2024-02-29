From the Sulky: action under lights at the Ararat Harness Racing Club

Friday, March 1 at R.T. White Raceway will see fast and furious harness action under the lights as the Ararat Harness Racing Club hosts the 2024 editions of their time-honoured Pacing and Trotters Cups.
The two feature contests are the icing on the cake for racegoers on a that night that promises plenty, both on and off the track. Free entry, pony trots, live music with Chris Meek, face painting, jumping castle and gladiator for the kids, great food and cold beverages make great night out for young and old.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on their device @ Trots Vision.
HRV form analyst Craig Rail has shared his thoughts on both Cups to our readers.
Race 6 Ararat Trotters Cup
Kyvalley Hotspur (9) will start from a 10m handicap in the Ararat Trotting Cup but he boasts very strong form and he usually begins quickly. He won the Cobram Cup, was placed in both the Derby Royale FFA and the Cranbourne Cup then finished fifth in the Terang Cup, where he had no luck whatsoever after being left stranded without cover for the entire trip. Mercenary (4) appeared to have his chance after leading at Melton last week but he only went down narrowly and his effort for second in the Hamilton Cup last month was fantastic so he is worth another chance. Keayang Xena (5) bounced to the front, took cover and ended up being three back on the markers when a handy third in the Terang Cup. Strong chance if she is able to show the same speed at the start. Valerie Lane (3) settled worse than midfield, came out three wide from the 700m when fourth in the Breed for Speed Silver Final. Boasts a fine record from the standing start so she is worth a ticket each way along with Double Helix (7) which led throughout to win the Echuca Cup two starts ago.
Race 7 Ararat Pacing Cup
Dance Away (3) is a versatile pacer, which ran a big race for third behind Oorah in a sizzling mile rate of 1.53.1 at Terang last outing. He is much better drawn for this assignment and should give another bold showing. Springfield Affair (9) trailed the leader from the pole position and tried hard when a game third in the Terang Cup. He is very consistent and this race is a little easier than the Terang Cup so he must be respected. Silent Major( )is starting to pick up his form after several runs back from a long spell. He will find this race to be easier than his recent efforts so he rates as a value hope. Hittheroadjack (5) is a fast beginner from the mobile and overcame a tough run when he scored at Warragul two starts ago. He finished fifth in the Geelong Rocket last outing and should be competitive under these conditions. Sweet Passion (4) and Royal Speech (6) are both capable of showing up without surprising.
Concongella horseman Owen Martin and up-and-coming reinsman Jordan Leedham combined with 4yo gelding Feelingoodfreddie for a drought-breaking victory in the $7000 Cricket Club Hotel Maiden Pace at Charlton on Monday afternoon.
Leedham took full advantage of the coveted pole position to hold the lead from the 1609m start, enjoyed smooth passage throughout the run and crossed the line with "Freddie" to break a run of 18 career outs.
"He should have won a race before now, but he has been a bit of a head problem," Martin said. "He is his own worst enemy."
The 70-year-old trainer has proved that patience and persistence pay off.
"He's been in and out, we have just kept working him to try and rectify the issues. He is one of those horses, you see him and he's as good as gold and the next time he is fiery as," he said.
The trainer is hopeful the win might give Feelingoodfreddie a bit of confidence moving forward. "Yesterday he was in good spirits and wasn't trying to annoy anyone. He was happy about the whole situation."
"Freddie is raced by Martin's son Ben, on lease from breeder Maurie Fenwick. Here's hoping his Charlton winning experience leads to further success.
Great Western horseman Daryl Crone also made the winner's circle at Charlton after a tough performance by his 5yo gelding Wichita Dance to hold off all challengers in the $6000 Betavet Pace.
Tina Ridis was aggressive out of the gate and attempted to cross to down early to the pegs from the outside draw but was forced to cover extra ground around the first bend before eventually succeeding with 1600m to go.
Once in front Ridis steadied Wichita Dance for a 62 second, mid-race breather and despite looking a "sitting duck" when turning for home, the son of A Rocknroll Dance USA, showed plenty of fight up the home stretch to score by a metre in a rate of 1:58.5 for the 2100m journey.
Crone races the pacer in partnership with Queenslander Gavin Humphreys and look forward to adding to a record of 3wins and 5 minor placings from 21 starts.
They're off @ Ararat (N) Pacing & Trotting Cups, Friday March 1st; Boort (D) Cup Day, Sunday 3rd; Swan Hill (N) Wednesday 6th; Birchip (D) Mallee Bull Cup, Sunday 10 & Horsham (D) Labour Day Cup Meeting, Monday 11th.
