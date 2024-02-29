The Ararat Advertiser
From the Sulky: action under lights at the Ararat Harness Racing Club

By Tony Logan
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Friday, March 1 at R.T. White Raceway will see fast and furious harness action under the lights as the Ararat Harness Racing Club hosts the 2024 editions of their time-honoured Pacing and Trotters Cups.

