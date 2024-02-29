Historic circa 1860 homestead Eulinya on 19 acres

On a hill overlooking Green Hill Lake, Eulinya is rich in history as one of the area's original homesteads.
With sweeping views across Ararat and the western region from the wrap-around verandas, the location is also within minutes of town.
Circa 1860, this is a home of grand proportions.
The entry foyer sets the scene with 4.3m ornate ceilings, and this grandeur is carried through to the five bedrooms and huge formal lounge room, each with a glorious open fireplace. Two bedrooms also have an ensuite each.
The property also has town and tank water, 10kW solar, several covered animal enclosures, a hay shed, a wool shed, a steel 8x12m garage, and it is fenced into five paddocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.