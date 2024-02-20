The Ararat Advertiser
Women on Farms Gathering, shared stories of women's contribution to farming

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 25 2024 - 10:19am, first published February 20 2024 - 6:00pm
Farming women will gather in Ararat from March 15 to 17 for their 34th annual Victorian Women on Farms Get Together Gathering weekend.

