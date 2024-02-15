The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Vital funding for Health Service CT scanner and upgraded facilties

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 15 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victorian Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas announced on Wednesday, February 14, that East Grampians Health Service would receive more than $2.8 million in funding for two important projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.