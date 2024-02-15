Vital funding for Health Service CT scanner and upgraded facilties

Victorian Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas announced on Wednesday, February 14, that East Grampians Health Service would receive more than $2.8 million in funding for two important projects.
Ms Thomas, accompanied by Member for Ripon Martha Haylett, visited EGHS to announce $900,000 funding for a new CT scanner for the Medical Imaging Department and $1,907,900 to expand the Practical Laboratory, which will be used by medical students undertaking study through the Doctor of Medicine Rural Training Stream at EGHS.
EGHS Board Chair Ken Weldin said receiving funding through the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund for these two important projects was very pleasing.
"On behalf of the Board and staff at EGHS, I would like to thank the State Government for funding these projects," he said.
"Our current CT scanner was at the end of its life, and the funding will enable us to continue to provide this important service to our community, while the practical laboratory expansion will provide excellent training facilities for medical and nursing students undertaking training here at EGHS."
