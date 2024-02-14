Change of mind and a change of wind direction saved one Grampians resident

One resident, who preferred not to be named, was caught up in the Grampians fire and described his experience.
"I always thought I'd stay," he said.
"I always imagined that if I were in this situation, I'd stay and protect my home and property, but that changed when I experienced the reality of it yesterday.
He said his resolve to stay began to weaken when he saw the helicopter land meters from his home, and as the smoke thickened and the wind picked up, he realised what he was facing was bigger than anything he could manage.
"At this stage, I didn't know where the fire was coming from and which direction it would take.
"All I could see was the flames over the Grampians, and I knew we had to leave," he said.
He phoned his neighbour, who said they were packing to leave.
"They told me they left the last time there was a fire in the area, and this one was much worse.
"That was disturbing, to say the least," he said, "so we left, and I'm glad we did. It was very unnerving not knowing we were facing," he said.
Fortunately for this resident, his home was saved, and his family is safe because the wind changed. Otherwise, it could have been a different outcome.
However, yesterday's ferocity of the wind dislodged part of his roof, and today, he is on the roof making repairs.
"It is a small problem compared to what others are facing," he said.
