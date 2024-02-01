Highly sophisticated and central

In a superb location only one block from the CBD, this home has a choice of outdoor entertaining areas to capture both the morning and afternoon sun.
It also has interior spaces renovated with designer flair. A spacious open living area combines the kitchen and dining spaces. The kitchen boasts stone benchtops, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry.
Three large bedrooms include a main with a walk-in robe and direct access to the new bathroom. The smaller second bathroom is at the rear of the house conveniently located next to the updated laundry.
Outside there's an oversized double garage and a small garden shed. The property is also very private, well fenced, and the front and rear yards are both low maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.