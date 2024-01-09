Come and Try day hopes to teach budding Green Hill Lake Anglers how to fish

The Green Hill Lake Development board is holding a '"Come and Try" event for young budding anglers at Ararat's Green Lake on Saturday, January 27.
The brand new event aims to teach fishing beginners how to fish and is possible this summer thanks to an injection of funding from Fisheries Victoria.
The Come and Try Day follows several weeks of strong crowds flocking to the shores of Green Hill Lake, with many asking question about how to fish.
"A lot of [people] are actually asking us what do they need to fish, What do they need to put on the lines to catch the fish, and how they go about it." Ms Allgood said.
"We just thought that this was an opportunity to share that information we have."
According to Ms Allgood, the summer fishing around Green Hill Lake has already seen great interest this summer.
"We've got people coming from everywhere," she said.
"We've got people coming from Horsham and Ballarat who are having great success out there with catching fish.
"We also have a lot of people from overseas that come and stay at the lake.
"We're hoping that over that long weekend with the visitors we've got and people coming in, we can make inroads into teaching people how to fish."
