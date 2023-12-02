The Ararat Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Buangor Primary School exhibition shines in Gallery laneway

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:58pm, first published December 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Prep to Year 6 students from Buangor Primary School are celebrating spring with a Steampunk-inspired project currently displayed as part of the Gallery's laneway exhibition space off Barkly Street.

