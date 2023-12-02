Prep to Year 6 students from Buangor Primary School are celebrating spring with a Steampunk-inspired project currently displayed as part of the Gallery's laneway exhibition space off Barkly Street.
Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that takes industrial steam-powered technology from the early 19th century and re-imagines it into a futuristic alternative history creating a strong visual style.
Buangor Primary School principal, Sally Peacock, said the class wanted to create a spring-themed installation but represented in a different way.
"We loved the book Mechanica by Lance Balchin and the students have made 'machines' in STEM so decided to combine the three and came up with 'Steampunk Spring'," Ms Peacock said.
"The students learned how to work together on a project, discussions of ideas, and thoughts on 3D imagery and placement of items to ensure the end product was visually appealing without being too overcrowded.
Read also: Fire prevention inspections underway
"They learned how to add the right amount of paint to get the metal look - student collaboration was amazing."
"We visited the artworks during the first week they were on display. The kids were blown away at how great they looked and very proud of their works," she concluded.
Ararat Gallery TAMA Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell said the Barkly Street Exhibition Space is very much an extension of the Community Wall featured in Ararat Gallery TAMA.
"The means to support young creatives and students by displaying their work in high-traffic, public space is very rewarding," Ms Mitchell said.
"A year on and the response from the community for the outdoor Gallery has been extremely positive, especially in bringing the laneway to life."
Read also: Transforming High Street: road resurfacing
Buangor Primary School's exhibition will be on display until 20 December 2023.
The outdoor exhibition space was created thanks to support from the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021, as part of a larger laneway refurbishment project.
Don't want to miss a story - bookmark our homepage, HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.