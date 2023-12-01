The Ararat Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Christmas shopping made easy in Ararat with late trading this December

John Hall
By John Hall
December 1 2023 - 6:00pm
A range of retailers down Barkly Street are offering extended trading hours every Saturday in December, giving people more time to do their Christmas shop in Ararat.

