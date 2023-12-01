A range of retailers down Barkly Street are offering extended trading hours every Saturday in December, giving people more time to do their Christmas shop in Ararat.
From Saturday, December 2 until Christmas, Barkly Street will come alive with free entertainment and a sausage sizzle, followed by selected retailers keeping their doors open until 2pm every Saturday.
Ararat Rural City Mayor, Cr Bob Sanders said Council has partnered with over 20 local businesses to bring shoppers extra time to get their shopping done.
"Christmas is a busy time of year for retailers and we're working with local businesses to keep their doors open longer on a Saturday," Cr Sanders said.
"Longer hours and a vibrant atmosphere will provide customers with more reason to explore shops, dine and get into the holiday spirit.
"Barkly Street has a range of retailers ready to help you find everything you need for under the tree. We'd love to see the community come down to support local businesses."
