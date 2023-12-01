Ararat Rural City Council commenced fire prevention inspections on properties across the municipality, coinciding with the fire danger period.
Property owners are urged to do their part in keeping any grass, weed, and undergrowth on their properties cut and maintained to a height of less than 100 mm.
A Fire Prevention Notice may be issued to the owner of any land who has not taken the appropriate measures for the removal of fine fuels to protect life and property from the risk of fire.
ARCC Mayor, Cr Bob Sanders said the annual property inspections play an important part in ensuring the safety of homes.
"Council and emergency services are here to help but there are simple precautions that can be carried out ahead of time to ensure the safety of our communities," Cr Sanders said.
"With increasingly hot weather, it's important to take the necessary precautions from having a fire plan in place, and maintaining grass height, machinery and equipment on all properties.
"To help residents with the clean up around their property, Council offers two free waste vouchers per household."
Read also:
"We recognise the danger associated with fire season and our role in keeping the community safe," he continued.
"Part of Council's maintenance program includes our roadside slashing and spraying program in rural townships with the CFA brigades, which started in September.
"Fire prevention is a community effort - there is a lot you can do to protect yourself, your family and your home."
Further information can be found by contacting the Council Emergency Services Coordinator on (03) 5355 0200 or by visiting the ARCC website.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.