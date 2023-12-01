The Ararat Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Ararat Rural City Council begins fire prevention inspections on properties

By Staff Reporters
December 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat Rural City Council commenced fire prevention inspections on properties across the municipality, coinciding with the fire danger period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.