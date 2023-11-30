The Ararat Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Ararat Rural City Council carries out road resurfacing work

By Staff Reporters
November 30 2023 - 6:00pm
High Street and Deney's Car Park, between Ingor and Collings Streets, underwent crucial resurfacing works over three nights in November.

Local News

