High Street and Deney's Car Park, between Ingor and Collings Streets, underwent crucial resurfacing works over three nights in November.
This is one of the many capital works upgrades being delivered by Ararat Rural City Council for road reseals and pavement repairs this year to avoid safety risks to road uses and prolong the life of the road.
ARCC chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said the investment in local roads is a major priority for Council.
"Maintenance works carried out were essential due to High Street being a heavily utilised bus route," Dr Harrison said.
"Council worked with contractors to level out the pedestrian crossings, resurface the road and renew line markings on High Street.
"Adding a fresh overlay of asphalt gives the road a coat of protection to promote the life of the road.
"These maintenance works help ensure improved safety for all road users, including pedestrians."
These works are part of an ongoing program to respond to the safety and usability of local roads throughout Ararat Rural City Council.
