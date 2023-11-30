The Ararat RSL has donated more than $5000 to the East Grampians Health Service Oncology Unit, which will be used to provide a blanket warmer that will benefit patients receiving treatment.
A cheque for $5178 was presented by the Ararat RSL to the Oncology Unit, which was raised through the annual Pink Day fundraising event, lead by RSL employee Margaret Kerr.
The Pink Day event involved a morning tea, raffles, live music, donations and other initiatives such as the sale of RSL glassware, with many businesses generously donating towards the fundraiser.
EGHS Chief Executive Nick Bush thanked the Ararat RSL for its generous donation to the Oncology Unit.
"The health service is very grateful to the Ararat RSL team for this generous donation and for the work behind the annual Pink Day," Mr Bush said.
"We are also grateful for the support of the community, who generously donated towards the Oncology Unit on Pink Day and who support our staff and patients."
