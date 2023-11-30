The Ararat Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

East Grampians Health Service receives donation from Ararat RSL

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ararat RSL has donated more than $5000 to the East Grampians Health Service Oncology Unit, which will be used to provide a blanket warmer that will benefit patients receiving treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.