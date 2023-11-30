Sophisticated home near CBD

This home has a choice of outdoor entertaining areas and interior spaces that have been renovated with designer flair. It's also in a superb location only one block from the CBD.
A spacious open living area combines the kitchen and dining spaces. The kitchen has stone benchtops, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The bedrooms are large and the main has a walk in robe and direct access to the new bathroom. The second bathroom is next to the updated laundry.
Outside there's an oversized double garage and a small garden shed. The property is very private and well fenced, plus the front and rear yards are both low-maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.