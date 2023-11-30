The Ararat Advertiser
Sophisticated home near CBD

By Ararat
December 1 2023 - 9:21am
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 55 View Point Street, Ararat
  • $560,000 - $595,000
  • LAND: 713 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This home has a choice of outdoor entertaining areas and interior spaces that have been renovated with designer flair. It's also in a superb location only one block from the CBD.

