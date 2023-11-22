The Ararat Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Opening centuries carried St Andrews to a strong win in the GCA

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 23 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:00am
St Andrews opening pairing of Ryan Skiller and Nick Oliver have combined for a monster opening partnership against Rhymney Moyston 1 in round five of the Grampians Cricket Association's A grade competition.

