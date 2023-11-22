St Andrews opening pairing of Ryan Skiller and Nick Oliver have combined for a monster opening partnership against Rhymney Moyston 1 in round five of the Grampians Cricket Association's A grade competition.
Skiller and Oliver spent most of St Andrews 40 overs at bat occupying the crease, each entering triple figures before their wickets fell.
Rhymney Moyston's Daniel Taylor took the catch, off the bowling of Nathan Quick, to dismiss Skiller for 117.
And, it was Matthew Dean who broke through Oliver's defence to send him packing for 164.
With top scores of 34 (Glen Cosgriff) and 15 (Tom Mills) chasing the target of 309 proved difficult for Rhymney Moyston.
Adam Haslett was St Andrews best bowler, taking figures of 3/24, while Tom Mills and Caleb Summers each took a couple as well.
When the final wicket fell, Rhymney Moyston 1 remained 234 runs behind St Andrews.
The centuries didn't stop in the GCA's sixth round, with Hall Gap 1's Charlie Mcintosh carrying his bat with a score of 106 against Swifts Great Western 2.
Partners were hard to come by for Mcintosh as Swifts Great Western's Marc Brilliant lived up to his name.
Brilliant claimed figures of 5/12 off his eight overs.
Chasing 159, it was Swifts Great Western's number nine, Gary Ranton who asked the biggest question, he scored 49 off 58.
But, Rikki Mcintosh (3/17) led the way for Halls Gap 1 as the left Swifts Great Western nine runs short.
There was also a strong opening partnership to kick off Halls Gap 2's clash with Swifts Great Western 1.
Joshua Reid and Joshua Leith put together 116 runs before blood was drawn, with both earning half-centuries.
A struggle through the middle order and a collapse in the tail meant the side was defending 201, but it was not enough, as Swifts Great Western 1 chased it down with three wickets, and 10 overs, to spare.
Matt Heffer and Matthew Delzotto both reach the 20s, Jayden McCartney and Judd Smith were dismissed in their 30s with Thomas Eckel top scoring with 40 off 44.
Having not made it to the ground until round four, Chalambar Cricket Club are now winners in this season's GCA A grade competition.
The side kept Rhymney Moyston 2 to a total of 133, with Ethan McKinnis taking 3/11.
Trevor Quick top scored with 42, but it was no enough to hold off Chalambar.
In Chalambar's response, Reece Kettle (50) and Grant Le Poidevin (63) combined for the match winning partnership.
The pair scored 110 runs to surpass Rhymney Moyston 2's total with eight wickets, and 18 overs, in hand.
