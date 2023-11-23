Sparkling pool retreat with views | Ararat House of the Week

Nestled in a serene, elevated west-end locale, this expansive double brick family home sprawls across a block of approximately 1155 square metres.
The home has four bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen with open plan living and a big rumpus room with a wood heater, air-conditioning, and a built-in bar.
There's a versatile bedroom downstairs while upstairs has three generous bedrooms, a large family bathroom, and a balcony with stunning views.
There is also a separate four-room bungalow with power, water and an attached workshop, all positioned away from the main house.
Plus there is a covered barbecue area, a swimming pool, established trees, and plenty of lawn space.
