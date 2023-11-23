The Ararat Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
6 Plant Street, Ararat | Ararat House of the Week

By Ararat House of the Week
November 24 2023 - 8:30am
Sparkling pool retreat with views | Ararat House of the Week
4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 6 Plant Street, Ararat
  • $520,000 - $550,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Ararat
  • CONTACT: Linda Fry 0484 022 203
  • INSPECT: 11-11.45am Saturday November 25

Nestled in a serene, elevated west-end locale, this expansive double brick family home sprawls across a block of approximately 1155 square metres.

