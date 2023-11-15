The Ararat Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

7 Bellellen Road, Black Range

By Ararat House of the Week
November 16 2023 - 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural paradise, mountain views
Rural paradise, mountain views

This property is a thoughtful design in a stunning natural setting only 10 minutes from Stawell. It is about 113 acres of farm-zoned land which includes a land lease of 27 acres along Basin Creek. It has breathtaking panoramic views of both Black Range and the Grampians, from Mt William and Redman's Bluff around to Mt Zero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.