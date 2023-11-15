Rural paradise, mountain views

This property is a thoughtful design in a stunning natural setting only 10 minutes from Stawell. It is about 113 acres of farm-zoned land which includes a land lease of 27 acres along Basin Creek. It has breathtaking panoramic views of both Black Range and the Grampians, from Mt William and Redman's Bluff around to Mt Zero.
The home is full of quality and comfort. The large kitchen is open plan to the dining-living area. Meanwhile both bedrooms open to the outdoors and the main has wall-to-wall built-in robes and an ensuite.
The property also has other features like a bungalow shed, a large storage shed, water tanks, fencing to create four paddocks, and quite a lot more.
