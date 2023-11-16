The Ararat Rural City Council has elected Cr Bob Sanders mayor for a 12 month term.
Cr Sanders was elected at a statutory council meeting on Tuesday, November 12.
First elected to council in the 2020 election, Cr Sanders steps into the role of mayor having been deputy mayor since 2021.
"[I will] take this opportunity to thank my fellow councillors for endorsing me to lead [council] for the next 12 months," Cr Sanders said.
"I must pay great homage to our past mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong, who has been mayor for four years.
"I think she has been unbelievable for our council ... she has done an absolute great job for the Ararat Rural City Council."
Cr Sanders was nominated by Cr Armstrong, seconded by Cr Henry Burridge, and was elected unopposed
And, Continuity remains in the mayoral partnership as Cr Armstrong was elected as deputy mayor.
Cr Armstrong was also elected unopposed.
