The Ararat Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

J Ward and Aradale history to be shared in new Discovery Centre

John Hall
By John Hall
November 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aradale and J Ward stand as monuments to the history of Ararat, and now locals pushing to preserve that history are planning to make the stories of the lunatic asylums more accessible to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.