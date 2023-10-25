A convoy of bright, yellow, R U OK? vehicles are on their way to Ararat to build people's confidence in looking out for one another on Monday, October 30.
Ararat Rural City Council in support of R U OK? is hosting a free community event at the Ararat Town Hall.
The event will kick off with a barbecue at 5:30pm, followed by a 'Locals Know Best' workshop to help communities have more meaningful conversations with those around them who may be struggling.
The event forms part of the R U OK? Conversation Convoy, which travels around the country and forms part of the outreach work R U OK? carries out in regional and rural communities.
"Regular, genuine conversations about how we're really going, have the power to change lives, and help the people in our world feel more supported when they're facing life's challenges," said R U OK? chief executive, Katherine Newton.
"By taking the R U OK? Conversation Convoy around Australia, we work to empower people with the confidence to have a meaningful conversation if they spot the signs someone close to them might be struggling with life."
Throughout October and November, the R U OK? Conversation Convoy will travel 7,400 km across 33 days through regional communities in WA, SA and VIC before looping back through NSW and finishing in the ACT.
During the Convoy, R U OK? links in with local services and visits communities, school leaders and workplaces providing resources and listening to feedback.
"It's important to give people the opportunity to come to us," Ms Newton said
"Some people prefer that face-to-face conversation, or they want to know about services or organisations like us.
"We know that locals know best and the Conversation Convoy gives R U OK? the opportunity to hear directly from communities to better understand their current needs.
"This informs the development of future resources and campaigns to ensure they are practical and useful."
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong commented on the importance of the initiative in encouraging the community to look out for one another, especially those who may be struggling.
"October marks Mental Health Awareness Month in Australia and reminds us of the importance of looking after our wellbeing and each other," she said.
"It's also a great opportunity to openly discuss our understanding of the issue and the tools available to help you care for yourself and others around you.
"Council is proud to be supporting this initiative by delivering a workshop that encourages meaningful conversations around wellbeing and the importance of early intervention, and nowhere is this more important than in rural communities."
