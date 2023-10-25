The Ararat Advertiser
R U OK? 'Locals Know Best' Workshop comes to Ararat October 30

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 8:44am, first published October 25 2023 - 6:00pm
A convoy of bright, yellow, R U OK? vehicles are on their way to Ararat to build people's confidence in looking out for one another on Monday, October 30.

