Tatyoon have picked up a 204-point win over Caramut in round four of the Mininera and District Football League.
The Hawks were relentless until the final siren at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 6.
The hosts put on 54 points by the first break, with no response coming from the Swans.
The second quarter was the Hawks slowest, seeing them add 34 points before teams headed for the half time sheds.
Caramut did not effect the scoreboard until the final quarter, but could not make any inroads in the Hawks lead, as the fast finishing Tatyoon grabbed an extra 77 points through the final period.
The score at the final siren favoured the Hawks 31.25(211) - 1.1(7).
Tatyoon's Andrew Browne kicked 11 goals to top the scoring for the game, while Taylor Stewart was one shy of his teammates contributions, collecting 10 majors.
The Hawks effected a similar blow out in the reserves, beating Caramut by 158 points.
Tatyoon's reserve grade captain, Riley Wood, collected a six-goal bag in that game.
Catch up on round three HERE
Penshurst vs. Ararat Eagles
The Penshurst Bombers have stalled the Ararat Eagles claw back by dealing the defending premiers a 11.10(76) - 6.5(41) loss on the road.
Eagles coach, Bhun Joiner expected a few headaches from the young Bombers outfit but was hoping to see his team continue its progression after its first round loss against league powerhouse, Tatyoon.
The Bombers took the game on in the first period to earn a 14-point lead by the break.
Ararat kept the second quarter closer, with the deficit only growing but one point as the halftime siren sounded.
Penshurst held the momentum through the second half, growing its lead through both quarters.
Jayden Watson, Jock Nicholls, and Jacob Mibus each scored a pair of majors for Penshurst, while Ararat's Brent Bulger top-scored for the match with three goals.
Captain of the Bombers' under 16.5 side, Archie Page, slotted five goals in the junior grade contest.
Moyston-Willaura vs. Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Moyston-Willaura's difficult year has continued through the side's round four clash with the Wickliffe-Lake Bolac Magpies at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
The scoring was shared around Wickliffe-Lake Bolac's line-up, with 10 Magpies picking up majors in the side's 29.19(193) - 2.5(17) demolition of the Pumas.
Jake Smith topped the scoresheets with seven goals, Sean Trevaskis (5), Cam Zula (4) and Lachlan Reilly (3) each collected sizeable bags.
Charles Vallance, Liam Zavaglia, Samuel Coppe and Lewis Bruce all scored doubles, while Darcy Brice and Fraser Ryan also slotted majors.
Woorndoo-Mortlake vs. Hawkesdale-Macarthur
With a win against the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Eagles in front of a home crowd at Woorndoo-Recreation Reserve, the Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers have held onto its high placing in the MDFL ladder.
The Tigers sit in third place after the 14.18(102) - 5.9(39) win on Saturday.
Matthew Pemberton topped the scoring with four goals and was named best player for Woorndoo-Mortlake, alongside teammates; William Paulin, Jesse Horan, Haydn Templeton and James Coghlan West.
Tyler Schafer scored a seven-goal bag in the Tigers 160-point reserve grade win.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld vs. Lismore-Derrinallum
The Glenthompson-Dunkeld Rams were too good for the Lismore-Derrinallum Demons in round four of the MDFL.
Lismore-Derrinallum were kept goalless until the final quarter at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve, while the Rams posted 99 points.
With a final score of 14.15(99) - 1.3(9), The Rams remain one of only two teams in the MDFL to still boast an unbeaten record.
Nathan Fall and Calvin Ross both kicked four goals for the hosts, while Andrew Parkinson split the posts for the Demons only major of the game.
Great Western vs. SMW Rovers
The Great Western Lions beat the SMW Rovers Bulldogs 14.19(103) - 9.11(65) at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The game was won in the first quarter, with the Lions piling on 27 points before the first break, while restricting the Bulldogs to two.
SMW Rovers kept pace with the hosts for much of the remaining game but were unable to close the gap.
Great Western's Samuel Cocks (5) and Cooper Perrin (4) topped the scoring and were both named as best players alongside teammates; Jeremy Cronin, Shannon Notting, Ryan Folkes and Lachlan Malloy.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.