The pride of South Australia is heading to the Mininera & District Football League thanks to The Carlton Draft.
Kane Cornes, the 2004 Port Adelaide Premiership player and media personality, was drafted sixth to play a one-off game for the Moyston-Willaura Pumas.
Club president Terry Keilor said it was fantastic news for the entire community.
"Kane looks good in teal, black and white - the colours really suit him," he said.
"This is a great opportunity for the footballers, the club and the community overall."
Moyston, the birthplace of Australian Football, has struggled to record a win in senior football competition and has only won only four games since 2019.
"It's easy to lose sight to the amazing history Moyston and Willaura have when you are struggling," Mr Keilor said.
"Hopefully, we can use this as a platform to build momentum. We have amazing volunteers, we are financially stable, and the junior program is strong.
"It's not often you get to play football alongside a two-time All Australian and AFL Premiership player."
Speaking on his involvement, Cornes said he is confident he still has plenty in the tank.
"I've managed to stay in pretty good nick since I finished up, so I should be at the top of the order come draft night," Cornes said.
"If you are looking for someone who can run out the game on a wing, with low numbers in tackles and hardball gets but have plenty of it and more importantly get into opposition heads, then I am your man."
Cornes said he watched The Carlton Draft closely in 2022 and is eager to get on the park to help provide a much-needed boost to local footy.
"Local footy is the backbone of the local community, and to be able to help out and support a struggling club is something I am looking forward to," he said.
"Hopefully, all of the 2023 Carlton Draft draftees can create a special day for their selected club.
"Rest assured I will be doing all I can to not only raise much need funds but to get the win and celebrate with the entire community post-match."
THE CARLTON DRAFT PICKS
Pick 1: Nathan Buckley (Nilma Darnum)
Pick 2: David Mundy (Carngham Linton)
Pick 3: Jordan Lewis (Buchan)
Pick 4: Josh Kennedy (Murrabit)
Pick 5: Bernie Vince (Maryborough Rovers)
Pick 6: Kane Cornes (Moyston Willaura)
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.