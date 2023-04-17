The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Bendelle bends coaches instructions to take out Stawell Sportspower 5km Handicap

April 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Hertz, Nathan Bendelle and Matt Haddow. Picture supplied.
Julie Hertz, Nathan Bendelle and Matt Haddow. Picture supplied.

The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club community celebrated the ever humble Nathan Bendelle on Sunday, who took out the Stawell Sportspower 5km Handicap, in sunny but slippery conditions, through Stawell's Deep Lead Nature Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.