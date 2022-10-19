Is there hope in a crashing market? Let's figure it out!

The US inflation has dealt a devastating blow to the world's stock markets and many other sectors of the economy. For instance, rising prices of commodities ignited fears that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy to control inflation.



When the Fed decided to take action, the effects were felt across almost all sectors, including the stock market. In Europe, stock markets are falling due to rising commodity prices and the Ukraine- Russian war. So is there hope even when the markets are crashing?

Rising oil and commodity prices appear to be sticky, and there are no signs that they will end soon. Investors are expected to change tact and look at things differently. It is the reason why some new investors have resorted to social trading until things return to normal. So, what is social trading?

Making money when the market is crashing is easier said than done. So, sometimes, social trading could be the best option when you cannot figure out how to make money. Thus social trading is a strategy that allows you to copy what experienced traders do. You need to search for a trader you think has a winning trading idea or strategy.



You will then need to replicate their activities and trades. But you must be careful when selecting a trader to follow. Scrutinise their historical performance and risk levels before copying their trades.

The strategy works well for people who don't have much time to search for good opportunities in the crashing market. Continue reading to get an idea about what to expect when the market is crashing.

So is there hope when the market is crashing?

According to the American-born British investor, Sir John Templeton, prudent investors will find a reason to buy even when everyone is selling. Also, they are likely to find a reason to sell when everybody is buying.



The reasoning behind his argument is that prices will not fall forever. At some point, they must reverse and start rising. Sir John Templeton believed that once the rising price reaches its peak, it must reverse and start falling. In a nutshell, he opined that there is always hope, even in a crashing market.

In the same breath, An American investor Warren Buffet said that wise investors get fearful when they see their colleagues get greedy. On the contrary, other traders become greedy when their colleagues start getting scared.



Thus, according to Warren, crashing markets make some traders lose their investments while allowing others to make money.

Therefore, investors and traders must find a way to keep their heads around even when it is evident that traders are losing. Thus thinking contrarian is a strategy that traders may employ when markets crash.



But it requires patience, discipline, and the absence of emotions if you want to think differently from the crowd. So when the assets are down, being patient and having the capacity to control emotions could help you make profitable decisions.

Actions central banks are likely to take

Closer scrutiny of the equity markets shows that governments may need to slow down economic activities in the next few months to help nib the rising prices in the bud. Here are some of the things that central banks are doing or should do to control inflation:

In the US, the Fed has to put a temporary stopper on job creation as a way to get inflation under control. Also, the Fed's Open market committee will be meeting to review the upward rates once again.

In England, the monetary policy committee is expected to meet and announce their new interest rates. Its GDP contracted by 0.3 per cent, and there is a feeling that it is likely to experience further decline in the future. Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank, Bank of Japan, and Brazil's central bank will be meeting this week to review their respective interest rates.

Elsewhere is expected slew of economic activities in China, where retail sales and industrial production will slow down.

Final thoughts

There are suggestions that the markets have become complacent, so any sign of deceleration would signal that government regulatory organs have caught up with inflation. In the meantime, the dollar is strengthening against the world's major currencies.



Once again, the money market is getting active, and a few traders are investing in the dollar. In the stock markets, traders are positioning themselves to grow their wealth once again when prices of shares start going up.