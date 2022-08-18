The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Final round: everything to play for | WFNL R18 preview

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAKES ARE HIGH: Horsham have enjoyed a resurgent 2022, but will it all fall down in the final round? Picture: FILE

For Horsham, a loss could mean missing finals after a fantastic year.

One round left to go in the Wimmera Football Netball League and it's going to be a doozy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.