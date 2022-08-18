Final round: everything to play for | WFNL R18 preview

For Horsham, a loss could mean missing finals after a fantastic year.
One round left to go in the Wimmera Football Netball League and it's going to be a doozy.
In the football, three sides compete for the final two finals berths, giving the entire round a frenetic energy.
Horsham host Stawell at City Oval in the match of the round, with both sides having everything to play for.
For Horsham, a loss could mean missing finals after a fantastic year; for Stawell it's a chance to gain some crucial momentum heading into finals after last week's loss to the Burras.
The last time the two sides' met just 14-points separated them at Central Park, as Stawell won 13.11 (89) to 11.9 (75).
However, Horsham have found a rich vein of form in the intervening period and Stawell are comiung off two close losses; the clash is set to electric.
Competing for a finals berth, and also having found late form, are the Southern Mallee Giants who head to Coughlin Park to battle the Saints.
The Saints had the wood over the Giants in their previous encounter, winning by 71-points in the midst of the Giants mid-season losing streak.
Since then however, the Giants have gone from strength to strength, defeating Minyip-Murtoa and Stawell on their way to being within touching distance of a place in the finals.
But they need a big win over the Saints to do it, and David Johns' young side are far from a pushover.
Likewise, Dimboola currently sit in fifth and are playing to secure their chance to play finals after a season hampered by off-field woes.
Dimboola host the much-improved Warrack Eagles, who will be looking to finish the year on a high.
With second-place secure, Minyip-Murtoa host Nhill, with one last win for the season on the agenda for both sides.
Ladder-leaders Ararat enjoy a bye this week and will head into their first finals match after a loss and two weeks off.
In the netball, third-placed Southern Mallee have a chance to test their mettle, when they take on the second-placed Saints at Coughlin Park.
Both sides have had depleted squads in 2022, and will be looking to head into finals with a win.
With Ararat having a bye, Dimboola will be hoping to sneak into finals with a win over the Eagles.
However it won't be plain sailing as the Eagles took home the chocolates in the sides' last encounter, defeating the Roos by 23-points to claim their first win of the season.
Last but by no means least, Horsham have the chance to go unbeaten for the entire home and away season when they host Stawell at City Oval.
The Warriors have been competitive in every game they've played and are a hard team to overcome.
The Demons must also overcome a historical hoodoo, as the previously unbeaten Giants lost to Dimboola in the final home-and-away match of 2021.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
