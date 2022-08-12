Ararat Rural City Council is encouraging residents to nominate outstanding local businesses for the 2022 East Grampians Business Awards on August 15.
'Innovation and change' is the theme for this year's awards to recognise the people behind Ararat Rural City's businesses that continue to drive the region's economic successes and growth.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Tim Harrison said it was important to acknowledge the contribution of local business community in their efforts to innovate and change over the past 12 months.
"The challenges caused by the pandemic have seen our business community continue to evolve and rise to the occasion," he said.
"Council's East Grampians Business Awards is an important initiative that recognises the contribution of the region's most remarkable businesses and highlights how they've evolved in the past year.
"We'd love to see residents back their local business community by helping to nominate who they feel deserves to be in the running for one of the award categories in this year's East Grampians Business Awards 2022."
Categories for the 2022 East Grampians Business Awards include Young Person of the Year, Sustainability Award, Innovation & Change Award, Outstanding Customer Service Award, Best Home-Based Business Award, Best New Business Award, Business of the Year Award and People's Choice Award.
Nominations close on August 30, and to nominate your top three local businesses, visit Ararat Rural City Council's website - ararat.vic.gov.au/2022-business-awards-nominations.
