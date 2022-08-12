The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City Council encourages individuals to vote in award ceremony

August 12 2022 - 2:00am
AWARDS: Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Tim Harrison said it was important to acknowledge the contribution of local business community in their efforts to innovate and change over the past 12 months.

Ararat Rural City Council is encouraging residents to nominate outstanding local businesses for the 2022 East Grampians Business Awards on August 15.

Local News

