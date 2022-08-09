The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rats hold firm against the Burras, Dimboola fly under the radar | WFNL R16 wrap

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nine second-half goals to the visitors helped them take the 62-point win, cementing them in fourth place with a game clear of the Horsham Demons. Picture: BEN FRASER

Ararat has a firm grip on the minor premiership after a memorable win against Minyip Murtoa on the road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.