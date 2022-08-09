Ararat has a firm grip on the minor premiership after a memorable win against Minyip Murtoa on the road.
The Burra's premiership reunion was spoiled by the Rats, who held the home side scoreless in the first quarter.
Several vital switches saw Minyip Murtoa fight back to within nine points at the main break; however, Ararat proved why it is the premiership favourite with a four goals to one third quarter.
The Burras could have earned itself a win in the final quarter, with several quality scoring attempts in the final term, but best on ground Liam Cavanagh and his backline troops held firm.
Tom Mills and Corey Taylor kicked two for the Rats, while Jae Mcgrath kicked their for Minyip Murtoa.
The Burras' loss could have been the Warriors gain, but Stawell struggled against the Southern Mallee Giants in Beulah.
Southern Mallee led at every change and was only outscored in the final quarter.
The Giants had five goal scorers, with three players - Nicholas Dinham, Ben Webster and Josh Webster - kicking a three goals each.
The Saints got off to a hot start at home against Dimboola, taking a small lead after an 11-goal shootout in the first quarter.
Horsham could have doubled its lead after the siren; however Mitch Martin's goal was disallowed after it was deemed he played on during the set shot.
The Roos took charge of the game in the second quarter, kicking five goals while limiting the Saints to just one.
Nine second-half goals to the visitors helped them take the 62-point win, cementing them in fourth place with a game clear of the Horsham Demons.
The Warrack Eagles also won on the road, defeating Nhill in a close game by 25 points.
Ryan Mckenzie bagged four for the Eagles while captain Liam Albrecht slotted three for the Tigers.
In the netball,
Ararat's hopes of playing in the finals received a boost after a 36-29 win against Minyip Murtoa.
The Rats took a strong 12-5 lead after the first quarter, but the side was outscored by the Burras 10-6 in the second.
Strong play by captain Jessica Taylor and Tayla Borrelli helped Ararat go home with a seven point win.
The Horsham Saints held firm against Dimboola 58-49. Abby Hallam shot 28 for the Saints, while Larnie Hobbs earned praise for her work as goalkeeper.
Midcourter Abbey Greig received a best on court nod for the Roos.
The Southern Mallee Giants maintained its hold on third place with a 57-42 win against Stawell.
Nothing could separate the two sides after the first quarter, scoring 14 goals a piece.
Throughout the next three quarters, the Giants overwhelmed the Warriors, out scoring them in each term.
Codie Robins and Jodie Hayes earned best on court nods for the victors, while midcourter Madi Taylor and defender Lisa Fleming earned recognition for the visitors.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
