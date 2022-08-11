The Grampians Regional Tourism Board is working with the Ararat Rural City, Horsham Rural City, Northern Grampians Shire and Southern Grampians Shire councils to attract Australians to the region.
Live the Grampians Way is a coordinated approach between state and local government and local industries to take advantage of the likeability and liveability of the region.
The campaign aims to expand the workforce and investment in the local community, and is targeting residents in Melbourne and Adelaide to address the critical workforce shortages across the Grampians.
Over 55,000 people from outside the region visited the Grampians Life website between January and December 2021.
5700 of these clicked through to view job vacancies based in the Grampians, and 1222 people registered on the platform indicating an interest in relocating to the region.
The new version of the platform sees a dedicated resource join the team to match interested candidates to jobs and ensure the loop is closed.
Jenny Gumela, relocated to the region after Melbourne's first lockdown, after not being able to interact with her family members.
"We decided to pack up and move after being finding an accommodation management couples role," she said.
"Our quality of life is great, my husband likes to go fishing before work and we hike in the National Park. Our commute is non-existent as we live and work on the property, we really are living the dream. We would recommend to anyone who is thinking of making the move."
Grampians Tourism executive officer Marc Sleeman said the Grampians had been high levels of visitors, but there still was a labour shortage in the region.
Mr Sleeman said small businesses in the region were desperately looking for staff to fill positions.
"On average, we have over 500 open roles at any time with the most difficult jobs to fill being in the healthcare, trade professionals, tourism and hospitality roles," he said.
"It is great to have our local government regions come together to address the critical workforce shortage across the region.''
Australians looking to make the move can register their interest and search for property and jobs via grampianslife.com.au and its Shift Regional platform.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
