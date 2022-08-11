The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians Regional Tourism Board launches Live the Grampians Way

August 11 2022 - 5:30pm
ALL SMILES: Ian and Jenny Gumela were living in Melbourne with their two preschool aged sons prior to making the move to the Grampians. Picture: GREGOR HEARD

The Grampians Regional Tourism Board is working with the Ararat Rural City, Horsham Rural City, Northern Grampians Shire and Southern Grampians Shire councils to attract Australians to the region.

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

