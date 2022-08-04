The Ararat Advertiser
Moyston Landcare celebrate years of caring for the environment

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:11pm, first published August 4 2022 - 12:00am
LANDCARE: Moyston Primary School students help Moyston Landcare with their planting efforts. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MOYSTON Primary School students were given the opportunity to get among nature and get their hands dirty, as part of an annual landcare activity to celebrate Landcare Week.

