MOYSTON Primary School students were given the opportunity to get among nature and get their hands dirty, as part of an annual landcare activity to celebrate Landcare Week.
In the area surrounding Moyston, students went out to plant a variety of native bushes, trees and grasses, supervised by the Moyston Landcare Group.
Advertisement
The planting day is one of the group's popular annual activities involving students from the school, which Moyston Landcare president Madelene Townsend says teaches the importance of taking care of nature.
"This year in total, the students planted 290 grasses, trees, bushes and ground covers. Afterward, we had a sausage sizzle," she said.
READ MORE:
"This helps them to understand the importance of replacing native fauna because of all of the deforestation that we have going on the earth.
"They are also made aware of the feral animals that have been introduced into Australia and the damage they cause. Native plants create habitat for the native animals."
Beyond the planting days, the landcare group also takes the primary school children out on Clean Up Australia day to pick up rubbish and litter in the surrounding area.
"This is to help the children to be aware that when they drop their lolly papers, somebody has to come behind them and pick it up. They need to realise it is detrimental to the environment," She said.
The activities begin Australia's national Landcare Week, which is celebrated on the first week of August each year.
Moyston Landcare, like many other groups across the country, participates in a wide range of work - in particular the removal of Chilean needle grass, spiny rush and other types of noxious weeds.
The group also organises plant outs on large and small properties, usually planting native vegetation.
Ms Townsend encouraged anyone interested in nature to consider joining their local landcare group.
"It is just a lot of fun. You get to meet great people that have the same enthusiasm for nature and planting," she said.
"It is a good opportunity to get outside and share in so many projects. Not just plant-outs, it is gathering together and coming up with ideas for the local community."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.