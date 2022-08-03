The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ballarat teenager jailed after Sturt Street ramming, 'mini-crime spree'

By Ellie Mitchell and Alex Ford
August 3 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen jailed after Sturt Street ramming, 'mini-crime spree'

UPDATE, August 1:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.