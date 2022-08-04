Mininera leagues announces finals venues for the 2022 season

"Given the circumstances of the forfeits it's disappointing we have missed out on a final in 2022," he said. "We have some of the best facilities, if not the best, in the league. Financially, we've taken a hit this season. While we understand and have supported the opposition clubs with the forfeits due to COVID we are disappointed that we will still be dealing with the impacts of these for the remainder of the season with no possible way of recouping any of the financial loss the club has faced. As a club, we were really disappointed with the decision but we will not let this put a dampener on what has been a great season for us and will continue to be."