Mininera league announces finals venues for the 2022 season

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
August 4 2022 - 5:00pm
Mininera leagues announces finals venues for the 2022 season

THE Mininera and District Football League and Mininera Netball Association have agreed to finals venues for the 2022 season. The grand final will be hosted at Glenthompson on Saturday, September 10, with Great Western allocated to host the bar on the day. Other finals venues include:

