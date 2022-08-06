The Ararat Advertiser
More than $4 million spent on pokies in past year, data reveals

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 6 2022 - 4:00am
Ararat's pokies losses revealed, calls for reform

MORE than $4 million was spent at the pokies in Ararat during the past year, new data has revealed.

